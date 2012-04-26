Raytheon Q1 net beats view, lifts EPS forecast

* Q1 net income $448 mln vs $396.3 mln expected
* 2012 EPS f'cast range raised to $5.0-$5.15 from
$4.90-$5.05
* Raytheon bought back 7.9 mln shares in Q1
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon
Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit rose by a
better-than-expected 17 percent, helped by operational
improvements, allowing it to raise its forecast for full-year
earnings per share.
Raytheon, maker of missiles, sensors and other defense
equipment, said net income rose nearly 17 percent to $448
million from $384 million a year earlier. That exceeded the
$396.3 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings per share from continuing operations rose by more
than 25 percent in the quarter to $1.33 from $1.06 a year
earlier.
The company largely reaffirmed its guidance for the full
year, but raised its forecast for 2012 earnings per share from
continuing operations to $5.00-$5.15 from an earlier forecast of
$4.90-$5.05.
Raytheon said the increase in first-quarter earnings per
share was driven by capital deployment actions, including the
repurchase of 7.9 million shares for $400 million, and
operational improvements. Raytheon also increased its dividend
by 16 percent to $2 per share from $1.72.
"Our focus on performance drove solid operating results in
the first quarter," said Raytheon Chairman and Chief Executive
William Swanson.
Sales dropped 2 percent in the quarter to $5.94 billion from
$6.05 billion.
Raytheon said it ended the first quarter with a backlog of
$34.3 billion, up from $33.7 billion at the end of the first
quarter of 2011.
The company's integrated defense segment posted a slight
drop in sales, while its operating profit rose 12 percent to
$216 million, with operating margins increasing to 17.7 percent
from 15.8 percent.
Its missile systems segment boosted sales by two percent,
with operating income rising 16 percent to $180 million.
Operating margins increased to 13.3 percent from 11.7 percent.
Sales and earnings fell in the company's network-centric
systems segment, mainly due to lower sales on U.S. Army
programs.
The company's technical services segment saw flat sales and
a 12 percent drop in operating income, mainly due to a favorable
contract modification and legal settlement in the year-earlier
period.