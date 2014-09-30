Raytheon wins $149 million deal to source Iron Dome parts

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co on Tuesday said it had won a $149 million contract from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to provide key parts for the Tamir interceptor used in the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The contract, which builds on a co-marketing agreement the two companies signed in 2011, calls for Raytheon to use its extensive supplier networks to provide a second source of essential components for the Tamir interceptor. The Iron Dome system is credited with over 1,000 successful intercepts.

Details were finalized on Monday, Raytheon said.

"Iron Dome has proven itself time and again by protecting Israel's population from incoming rockets, artillery and mortars," Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems, said in a statement. "The sourcing of Tamir interceptor components in the U.S. will go a long way to ensuring sufficient volumes of available Tamir missiles for Israel's defense."

The deal was negotiated under Raytheon's co-marketing agreement with Rafael, but stops short of a larger co-production deal that has been under discussion since U.S. lawmakers conditioned more than $680 million in earlier U.S. funding for Iron Dome on production of some components in the United States.

Raytheon declined to comment further.

Rafael CEO DiDi Yaari said the cooperation between the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Israeli Missile Defense Organization had been "extraordinary" and Israelis appreciated U.S. support for the system. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)