Raytheon wins deal to develop US Navy's new electronic jammer

WASHINGTON, July 8 Raytheon Co on Monday
beat out incumbent Northrop Grumman Corp and others to
win a $279 million deal to develop a new electronic jammer for
the U.S. Navy, a deal analysts said could eventually be worth
billions of dollars.
The Pentagon announced late on Monday that Raytheon had won
a contract for technology development of the Next Generation
Jammer, which will replace the ALQ-99 tactical jamming system
used on the EA-18G Growler aircraft built by Boeing Co.
The Navy said the new jammer would be critical for future
combat missions and should be ready for use by fiscal 2020. The
jamming pods will enable U.S. aircraft to render enemy radars
useless.
The 22-month contract, which runs through May 2015, marks a
significant win for Raytheon, said Loren Thompson, chief
operating officer of the Virginia-based Lexington Institute,
noting that there were few if any other significant electronic
warfare contracts expected in coming years.
"This is a huge win for Raytheon and such a big blow to the
losers that it may trigger consolidation in the defense
electronics sector," Thompson said. "This program is crucial to
combating efforts by China and other countries to keep U.S.
forces out of their region."
Thompson said he expected the losing bidders - Northrop, ITT
Exelis and BAE Systems to lodge protests
against the contract decision, given its importance, but said he
did not expect the award to be ultimately overturned.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said the company, which had
teamed with Exelis on its bid, was disappointed by the decision
and remained convinced that its solution was superior.
"We look forward to the Navy's debrief to understand why our
offering was not selected," he said in an emailed statement.
Raytheon was one of four companies that worked on a 33-month
technology contract that identified and matured critical
technologies for the new jamming system.
"We couldn't be more pleased with the customer's selection
of our NGJ offering," said Raytheon spokesman Jon Kasle. "We
look forward to beginning work on this landmark program."
Naval Air Systems Command said the contract was the next
step in transitioning mature components into testable systems,
as well as developing a preliminary design for the new jamming
pods that will be used on the EA-18G Growler by fiscal 2020.
It said the technology development phase would be followed
by a 4-1/2-year engineering and manufacturing phase, during
which the pods developed by Raytheon would be testing and flown
on the Boeing-built warplanes.