Raytheon says still confident about Air Force radar system bid

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Raytheon Co said on Thursday it remained confident about a proposal to build a new long-range radar for the U.S. Air Force, and that the government's bidding process was properly conducted, despite the Air Force's decision to revisit the bids.

Raytheon filed a lawsuit in federal claims court on Monday to preserve a contract for the radar system that was awarded to the company in October.

The Air Force last week said it would re-evaluate all the bids after the Government Accountability Office held a series of hearings related to two protests filed by losing bidders Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras was asked in an interview after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings why it filed the lawsuit rather than await the outcome of the Air Force re-evaluation. He declined comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

"We're confident in what we offered," he said. "We will just wait and see how things turn out."

Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick declined to comment on the Raytheon lawsuit. "Once a decision by the Court of Federal Claims is published, we will be able to discuss further actions."

Analysts said Raytheon's bid for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar, or 3DELRR, came in far below the other bids, and the company was likely worried that reopening the process could help its competitors.

It was not immediately clear how soon the federal court could rule on the matter. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)