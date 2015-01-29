Raytheon says still confident about Air Force radar system bid

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Raytheon Co said on
Thursday it remained confident about a proposal to build a new
long-range radar for the U.S. Air Force, and that the
government's bidding process was properly conducted, despite the
Air Force's decision to revisit the bids.
Raytheon filed a lawsuit in federal claims court on Monday
to preserve a contract for the radar system that was awarded to
the company in October.
The Air Force last week said it would re-evaluate all the
bids after the Government Accountability Office held a series of
hearings related to two protests filed by losing bidders
Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp.
Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras was asked in
an interview after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings
why it filed the lawsuit rather than await the outcome of the
Air Force re-evaluation. He declined comment, citing the ongoing
litigation.
"We're confident in what we offered," he said. "We will just
wait and see how things turn out."
Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick declined to comment on the
Raytheon lawsuit. "Once a decision by the Court of Federal
Claims is published, we will be able to discuss further
actions."
Analysts said Raytheon's bid for the Three-Dimensional
Expeditionary Long-Range Radar, or 3DELRR, came in far below the
other bids, and the company was likely worried that reopening
the process could help its competitors.
It was not immediately clear how soon the federal court
could rule on the matter.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)