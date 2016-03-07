Raytheon must face $1 bln whistleblower lawsuit -US appeals court

| March 7
March 7 A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a
$1 billion lawsuit accusing defense contractor Raytheon Co
of fraudulently overbilling the federal government under
a contract to develop a weather sensor for a costly
environmental satellite system.
By a 3-0 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Pasadena, California said the engineer Steven Mateski could
pursue claims that Raytheon violated the federal False Claims
Act for at least a decade starting in 2002.
The court said Mateski's claims went beyond publicly
disclosed problems in developing the National Polar-Orbiting
Operational Environmental Satellite System, which suffered from
delays and cost overruns, including problems outlined in a U.S.
Government Accountability Office report from November 2005.
"If his allegations prove to be true, Mateski will
undoubtedly have been one of those whistle-blowing insiders with
genuinely valuable information, rather than an opportunistic
plaintiff who has no significant information to contribute,"
Circuit Judge Michelle Friedland wrote for the appeals court.
Raytheon is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, and did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Mateski's lawyer
did not immediately respond to similar requests.
Mateski alleged that Raytheon, his employer from 1997 to
2006, mismanaged its subcontract to develop the Visible Infrared
Imaging Radiometer Suite sensor for the NPOESS, on which
Northrop Grumman Corp held the main contract.
Friedland said it would be unfair to the government and
whistleblowers to impose a "public disclosure bar" against False
Claims Act lawsuits such as Mateski's that identified "specific
instances of fraud," where public documents such as the GAO
report merely described "problems" or even "generalized fraud."
Monday's decision overturned U.S. District Judge Otis
Wright's February 2013 dismissal of the lawsuit, and returned
the case to his Los Angeles courtroom.
False Claims Act cases let whistleblowers pursue claims on
behalf of the government and share in recoveries. The United
States in 2012 decided not to help Mateski pursue his case.
The case is U.S. ex rel Mateski v. Raytheon Co, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-55341.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)