Raytheon keeping eye on possible M&A opportunities - CEO

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Raytheon Co is closely watching for possible acquisition opportunities among low- and mid-tier defense companies that can have future growth, but will not buy just to boost revenues, Chief Executive Officer William Swanson said Thursday.
"Right now the mid- and lower-tiers are facing some ... pressure," Swanson told analysts on an earnings conference call, adding he thought at least some of the companies would be looking for buyers going forward.
He said Raytheon's strong balance sheet put it in a good position for acquisitions, but it was not looking to simply buy revenue.
"Just to buy something for revenue sake, that never works," Swanson said. "But where it fits in, especially where we see future growth, then that would be the case."
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.