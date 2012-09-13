Raytheon sees opportunity for its own sales in EADS-BAE merger

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 William Swanson, chief
executive of Raytheon Co, said a possible merger of
European defense giants EADS and BAE Systems
could help his own company boost its share of important defense
markets.
Swanson, who helped Raytheon integrate its own complex
acquisitions during the last big wave of consolidation in the
1990s, told a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday
that it was hard work merging separate entities like those of
EADS and BAE.
"We'll probably increase Raytheon's market share," he said,
adding, "When you put companies together in a contracting
marketplace, your team has their head down, trying to figure out
how to make things work rather than looking up and figuring out
how to make an opportunity out of the situation."
With EADS and BAE occupied with the merger, Raytheon could
see some additional opportunities to win orders, Swanson said.
He said it would be critical for EADS and BAE to truly
integrate the two businesses, or risk losing out on the expected
synergies and improved profit margins.
"Those kinds of mergers are extremely difficult. You better
really understand the synergies and you want to really
understand what the margin implications are as you're putting it
together," he added.
For its part, Raytheon remains focused on executing on its
contracts, driving costs lower and responding quickly to the
needs of its customers, Swanson said.