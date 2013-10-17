Raytheon to get $3 bln missile contract -Pentagon

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Oct 17 Raytheon Co will be awarded a $3 billion contract to supply missile systems to the U.S. Defense Department, the agency said on Thursday.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency notified Raytheon that it will award the company, when funds are appropriated, a sole-source contract, because it is the "only source that currently possesses the in-depth technical knowledge of the system to satisfactorily perform the work."
The three-year contract will cover manufacture and integration of up to 216 Standard Missile-3 SM-3 Block IB missiles, or 72 per year, starting in 2015. It is part of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program, the Missile Defense Agency said.
"We're confident in the SM-3 Block IB's readiness for production, and we remain on track to deliver this critical capability in support of phase two of the European Phased Adaptive Approach in 2015," Raytheon said in a statement.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'