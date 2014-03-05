版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 6日 星期四 06:39 BJT

Raytheon wins $350 mln deal for SM-3 missiles

WASHINGTON, March 5 Raytheon Co has won a contract valued at up to $350 million to increase the number of Standard Missile-3 Block 1B missiles and other materials to 44 from 8, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The contract award runs through September 2016, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major weapons contract.

The SM-3 missile is a defensive weapon used by the Navy to destroy short-to-intermediate-range ballistics missiles.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐