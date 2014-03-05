Raytheon wins $350 mln deal for SM-3 missiles

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for March
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, March 5 Raytheon Co has won a contract valued at up to $350 million to increase the number of Standard Missile-3 Block 1B missiles and other materials to 44 from 8, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The contract award runs through September 2016, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major weapons contract.
The SM-3 missile is a defensive weapon used by the Navy to destroy short-to-intermediate-range ballistics missiles.
* Ronin Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2prmM8N Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.