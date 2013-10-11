UPDATE 2-Raytheon wins U.S. Navy radar deal worth up to $1.6 bln

WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. Navy on Thursday
awarded Raytheon Co a contract valued at up to $1.6
billion to design a next-generation air and missile defense
radar for use on Arleigh Burke destroyers starting in 2016.
Raytheon beat out Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop
Grumman Corp to build the new radar for the Aegis combat
system.
Under the contract, Raytheon will build and test the new air
and missile defense radar (AMDR) that will integrate with the
existing AN/SPQ-9B X-band radar.
The Navy awarded Raytheon an initial design contract worth
$386 million, but said the deal included options for procurement
of up to nine radars, which could bring the value of the deal up
to $1.6 billion.
"We are confident in our AMDR solution, leveraging our
decades of radar development and integration experience," said
Raytheon spokesman Dave Desilets. "We are eager to move forward
and deliver this exceptional capability to the Navy."
In July, Raytheon also beat its rivals to win a key Navy
contract to develop a next-generation electronic jammer. That
contract has been challenged by BAE Systems Plc, which
filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
It was not immediately clear if Lockheed or Northrop would
protest the loss of this contract.
Lockheed issued a statement late Thursday saying it was very
disappointed by the decision and remained convinced its proposed
solution was the most affordable.
"We will await the Navy's de-brief in order to understand
why we were not selected and evaluate our next steps," said
Lockheed spokesman Keith Little.
Naval Sea Systems Command said the Raytheon contract
included engineering and design work that would lead to a
preliminary design review and would culminate with testing and
acceptance of the new AMDR S-band radar and a new radar
controller after testing in Hawaii.