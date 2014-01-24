Raytheon to keep next-generation jammer contract- US Navy

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. Navy on Friday said
it was maintaining Raytheon Co as prime contractor for a
next-generation electronic jammer despite a November ruling by
the U.S. Government Accountability Office that upheld a protest
against the award.
"The Navy has completed corrective action as recommended by
the GAO in the sustained protest filed by BAE Systems on the
Next Generation Jammer Technology Development (TD) contract,"
said Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent.
She said the Navy decided after a new cost and technical
analysis of all three original bids to stick with the Raytheon
offer. No additional details were given.