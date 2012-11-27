New Issue - Raytheon sells $1.1 bln in notes

Nov 27 Raytheon Co on Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RAYTHEON AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.691 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.535 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS