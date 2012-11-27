版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 04:22 BJT

New Issue - Raytheon sells $1.1 bln in notes

Nov 27 Raytheon Co on Tuesday sold $1.1
billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RAYTHEON

AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.691   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.535 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

