版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 21:27 BJT

Raytheon in final talks to sell air-defense system to Oman

WASHINGTON, July 25 Raytheon Co is in final negotiations to sell an air-defense system to Oman, a significant deal that would help keep the company's international sales strong in 2013, Chief Financial Officer David Wajsgras told analysts on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flew to Oman in May for Raytheon's signing of an arms deal to purchase a ground-based air defense system that would help protect against cruise missile, drone or fighter aircraft attacks.

The Oman sale is valued at around $1.5 billion.

Raytheon Chief Executive Bill Swanson said on the company's earnings call that Raytheon is also making good progress on several other large international sales, including missile defense systems to Qatar and Kuwait.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐