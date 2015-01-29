Raytheon sees revenue growth in 2016; eyes big order in 2015 Q1

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Raytheon Co expects to return to revenue growth as early as 2016, when it sees a low-single-digit increase, Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters on Thursday.

Wasjgras said the company would continue to invest in new technologies, and research and development spending was slated to rise to around $600 million to $650 million in 2015, or about 3 percent of sales, from $500 million in 2014.

He said the company also continued to look at acquisitions to help fill gaps in its "technology road map" and viewed such deals as an "important element" of the company's growth profile.

Wasjgras also said the company now expected to book a large international order for the Patriot missile system in the first quarter after failing to complete the deal late last year. He did not name the country, but analysts had expected Raytheon to announce a large order from Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)