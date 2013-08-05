CORRECTED-Raytheon sees 'never-ending opportunity' in Patriot missile system

(In Aug. 4 story, corrects 9th paragraph to show that Poland is
considering buying new Patriot fire units, instead of Patriot
equipment from Germany, and adds that Singapore and Malaysia are
considering other air and missile defense capabilities.)
* Company expects to book orders from Kuwait, Qatar
* Turkey also weighing order for Patriot system
* 12 countries already use Patriot system, others
considering
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 Raytheon Co is poised
to book billions of dollars' worth of orders for its Patriot air
and missile defense system in the coming months, underscoring
the resurgence of a weapon first developed to defend Europe
against a possible Soviet attack.
Three decades later, the system has been upgraded multiple
times and more than 200 fire units are in use in a dozen
countries, with additional customers in talks to buy into a
system that just a few years ago looked ready to wind down.
Raytheon Chief Executive William Swanson last month called
the system "a never-ending opportunity" after a major redesign
as part of a $3.3 billion order from the United Arab Emirates in
2008 that has spawned multiple new orders and launched a new
chapter in the program's history.
"Once you upgrade it you can go back to all your other
customers and offer them the upgraded hardware to reduce their
costs, reduce the spare content and so forth. So it's a
never-ending opportunity for us here at Raytheon," Swanson told
analysts on an earnings call.
Raytheon builds Patriot - a long-range, high-altitude,
all-weather system - and acts as the systems integrator for the
PAC-3 missile, which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Raytheon officials say they expect several large orders for
Patriot systems in the second half of the year, including a deal
for 11 fire units from Qatar valued at around $2 billion. They
also expect an order exceeding $500 million from Kuwait that
could expand further in coming years through related contracts
for modernization, spares and services.
Turkey is also weighing a large order that could be worth
around $2 billion, Swanson told investors in April.
The Patriot system is already used by 12 countries - United
States, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
Kuwait, Taiwan, Greece, Spain, South Korea and UAE. Raytheon is
in active talks to enlarge that group and upgrade existing
systems, according to Tim Glaeser, a vice president with
Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) division.
Poland had considered buying used Patriot equipment from
Germany, but is now weighing the purchase of new fire units, and
India has expressed an interest, Glaeser said. Singapore and
Malaysia are also considering air and missile defense systems.
The company says more than $400 million has been invested
into making the Patriot system faster, smarter and tougher.
Components have gotten smaller, computer chips are an eighth of
the size they were in 2006, and new units are built in an
upgraded facility that uses computer-controlled tools.
Glaeser said the company has streamlined production
significantly, making it cheaper to build the Patriot system.
For instance, he said the company had driven the cost of the
system's complex antenna down 300 percent, making it possible to
swap the whole antenna out if it was not working, rather than
having to waste time and money troubleshooting its 5,800 parts.
Raytheon doesn't just earn by building the systems. It also
makes money through constant software and other upgrades and
maintenance. In June, the company won a $116 million contract
from the U.S. Army to provide engineering services, which
company officials say will allow them to work on enhancements
funded jointly by the U.S. military and international customers.
All Patriot users participate in a special council that
meets yearly to consider engineering changes.
MORE USERS, LOWER COSTS
Will Lovell, director of production in the Army's Patriot
project office, said the international partnership helped push
down the cost of owning and operating the system for all users.
The addition of each new user helped reduce the cost per
unit for participating country since the program's baseline
costs remained the same, Lovell told Reuters.
"It ... benefits everyone when more countries select Patriot
as their missile defense system," he said.
Loren Thompson with the Virginia-based Lexington Institute
said Raytheon's Patriot system was riding a major military
modernization wave in the Middle East, but also benefited from
the U.S. Army's decision to pull out of the next-generation
MEADS system that was initially meant to replace Patriot.
A Lockheed-led international consortium is developing the
Medium Extended Air and Missile Defense System with funding from
the United States, Germany and Italy. Washington plans to end
funding this year, after the development program is completed.
"With the waning of MEADS, Patriot is likely to remain the
pre-eminent air defense system in the world for the next 20
years," he said. "The reason it's a never-ending opportunity for
Raytheon is because its successor was killed."
One of MEADS's key attributes was a 360-degree radar that
allows the system to spot threats coming from any direction,
something Patriot cannot do.
Glaeser said Raytheon is "exploring options for a 360-degree
sensor to meet the requests of our international parties." The
Army has said it hopes to harvest some technologies from the
MEADS program and reuse them, but it has not released details.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)