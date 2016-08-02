版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:13 BJT

Raytheon wins $524 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Aug 2 Raytheon Co is being awarded a $524 million U.S. defense contract to build 47 SM-3 Block IB missiles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by G Crosse)

