公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

Raytheon awarded $459 million Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON Dec 15 Raytheon Co has been awarded a $459 million contract for a cryptographic modernization program by the U.S. Air Force, a Pentagon statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

