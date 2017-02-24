版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日

Raytheon wins $1.07 bln defense contract for Qatar radar -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Feb 24 Raytheon Co has been awarded a $1.07 billion contract for an early warning radar system for Qatar, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)
