Raytheon sees big Qatar order for Patriot system in first half 2014

April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Raytheon Co expects Qatar to finalize an order worth over $2 billion for a Patriot missile defense system in the first half of 2014, Chief Executive William Swanson told analysts on Thursday.
Swanson said international bookings would account for 35 percent to 40 percent of total bookings in 2014, or about 30 percent of total sales.
He said sales were expected to remain strong in the Middle East and Asia, but there could also be new orders from Europe and Australia in two or three years.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.