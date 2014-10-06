版本:
Raytheon wins deal for next-generation US Air Force radar

WASHINGTON Oct 6 Raytheon Co beat our Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp for a contract to build a next-generation long-range radar system for the U.S. Air Force, sources familiar with the decision said on Monday.

The decision, to be announced later by the Pentagon, marks the phase of a program that initially began in 2009, with the Air Force funding work on full-scale prototypes by all three companies. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
