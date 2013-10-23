U.S. Navy orders Raytheon to halt radar work after protest

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Navy on Wednesday said it had issued a stop-work order to Raytheon Co on a next-generation Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) valued at $1.6 billion after Lockheed Martin Corp filed a protest of the contract award.
Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said Raytheon had been told to halt work on the program, but declined to comment on the protest or any specifics about how the decision was made. "The contract was awarded following a full and open competition," she said.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's top supplier and maker of the Aegis combat system, on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office against the U.S. Navy's contract award to Raytheon.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.