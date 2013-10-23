版本:
2013年 10月 24日

U.S. Navy orders Raytheon to halt radar work after protest

WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Navy on Wednesday said it had issued a stop-work order to Raytheon Co on a next-generation Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) valued at $1.6 billion after Lockheed Martin Corp filed a protest of the contract award.

Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said Raytheon had been told to halt work on the program, but declined to comment on the protest or any specifics about how the decision was made. "The contract was awarded following a full and open competition," she said.

Lockheed, the Pentagon's top supplier and maker of the Aegis combat system, on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office against the U.S. Navy's contract award to Raytheon.
