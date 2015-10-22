Raytheon more focused on niche acquisitions than bigger deals-CFO

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co is focused more on niche acquisitions than larger billion-dollar deals, Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told analysts on Thursday.
Raytheon is still continuing to integrate the Websense cyber company it acquired for $1.9 billion in May.
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.