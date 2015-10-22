版本:
Raytheon more focused on niche acquisitions than bigger deals-CFO

WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co is focused more on niche acquisitions than larger billion-dollar deals, Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told analysts on Thursday.

Raytheon is still continuing to integrate the Websense cyber company it acquired for $1.9 billion in May.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

