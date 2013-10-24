Raytheon posts lower quarterly results, boosts year EPS forecast

WASHINGTON Oct 24 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon
Co on Thursday reported lower quarterly earnings and a 3
percent drop in revenues, but raised its forecast for full-year
profit and sales.
Raytheon said its income from continuing operations fell 2.8
percent to $487 million in the third quarter from $501 million a
year earlier, while earnings per share from continuing
operations were flat at $1.51. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast EPS of $1.33.
Sales dropped 3.4 percent to $5.8 billion in the quarter.
Raytheon said it expects full-year EPS from continuing
operations of $5.67 to $5.77, 16 cents more than its previous
forecast and up from the $5.65 it earned per share in 2012. It
increased its forecast for sales by $100 million to a range of
$23.6 billion to $23.8 billion.