Raytheon posts sharp drop in profit; lifts 2015 revenue forecast

WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co, maker of the Patriot missile system, on Thursday reported sharply lower net earnings and bookings in the third quarter, but said its cash flow generation was strong and revenues for the full year would be higher than expected.

Raytheon reported net earnings of $448 million from continuing operations, a drop of 13 percent from $515 million a year earlier, while earnings per share fell nearly 11 percent to $1.47 per share from $1.65 a year earlier.

Revenues rose 5.6 percent to $5.78 billion from $5.47 billion, buoyed by sales of Patriot missile systems and TOW anti-tank missiles, while bookings dropped 9.6 percent to $5.3 billion, the company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of $435 million or $1.43 per share and revenues of $5.76 billion.

Raytheon revised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $23 billion to $23.3 billion, up from an earlier range of $22.7 billion to $23.2 billion. Its full-year forecast for earnings per share remained unchanged at $6.47 to $6.62.

The company said its quarterly earnings per share included a $0.09 unfavorable impact, as expected, from accounting adjustments related to its $1.9 billion acquisition of Websense.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations more than doubled to $1.1 billion in the quarter from $423 million a year earlier, largely due to favorable working capital and the timing of cash tax payments, Raytheon said.

Raytheon said its business segment operating margin, excluding the Websense adjustments, dropped to 12.3 percent in the quarter from 13.5 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sunil Nair)