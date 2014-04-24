Raytheon posts higher profit, backs 2014 forecast

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Raytheon Co on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit due to a previously announced tax credit and favorable pension adjustments, and the U.S. defense company left its full-year forecast unchanged.
Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to $596 million, or $1.89 per share, from $488 million, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding the tax and pension items, earnings dropped to $1.43 per share from $1.56.
The company said revenue fell 6.3 percent to $5.5 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.
Raytheon said its operating margin was 14.3 percent in the first quarter, and its bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.
The company said it still expected revenue to reach $22.5 billion to $23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of $6.74 to $6.89, or $5.76 to $5.91 excluding special items. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.