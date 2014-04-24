Raytheon posts higher profit, backs 2014 forecast

April 24 Raytheon Co on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit due to a previously announced tax credit and favorable pension adjustments, and the U.S. defense company left its full-year forecast unchanged.

Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to $596 million, or $1.89 per share, from $488 million, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding the tax and pension items, earnings dropped to $1.43 per share from $1.56.

The company said revenue fell 6.3 percent to $5.5 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Raytheon said its operating margin was 14.3 percent in the first quarter, and its bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

The company said it still expected revenue to reach $22.5 billion to $23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of $6.74 to $6.89, or $5.76 to $5.91 excluding special items. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)