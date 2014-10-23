Raytheon beats on earnings despite drop in sales

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter despite a bigger-than-expected drop in revenues, and said its bookings pointed to renewed sales growth in coming years.
Raytheon said its income from continuing operations rose 5.7 percent to $515 mln in the third quarter, or $1.65 per share, from $487 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.60.
Adjusted to exclude changes in pension accounting rules, earnings dropped 5.6 percent to $488 million, or $1.57 a share, from $517 million, or $1.60 a share, the company said.
Revenues fell 6.3 percent to $5.47 billion from $5.84 billion, missing analysts' forecasts of $5.61 billion.
The company said bookings rose 3.4 percent in the third quarter to $5.88 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $16.9 billion, up $2.3 billion from this point last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned