CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Raytheon sees higher sales, profit in 2016

(Corrects final paragraph to show that domestic sales are
slated to rise in 2016, not 2015)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 28 Raytheon Co on
Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and
forecast higher results for 2016, citing increasing demand from
the Middle East, Asia and Europe for precision missiles and
missile defense.
Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy told analysts that lower
oil prices were not hurting demand from the Middle East, and
several countries were looking to upgrade existing Patriot
missile defense systems.
Revenues should rise 3 percent to 5 percent this year, up
from an earlier forecast of 3 percent to 4 percent, Chief
Financial Officer Toby O'Brien said.
Earnings per share were forecast to increase to $6.80 to
$7.00 in 2016, from $6.75 per share in 2015, driven by domestic
and international demand for its products and services.
Raytheon said international sales hit a record 31 percent of
the total in 2015, while total revenues rose 2 percent to $23.2
billion, and should be in the same range this year.
Kennedy said Raytheon saw about $5 billion in potential
Patriot sales around the world, including a large deal with
Poland that could be completed this year. Upgrades to existing
systems could add billions more, he said.
The company also sees more international demand across
Raytheon's portfolio of products and services, including
cybersecurity, Kennedy said.
O'Brien said the company was still looking at smaller
acquisitions for both its commercial and defense business as it
continued to integrate the $1.9 billion Forcepoint cyber
acquisition last year.
Raytheon shares rose 2.2 percent at $120.65 as analysts
lauded the better-than-expected revenue forecast.
Quarterly net earnings fell to $571 million, or $1.85 per
share, from $582 million, or $1.86, a year earlier, while
revenues rose 3 percent to $6.3 billion.
The acquisition of Forcepoint lowered earnings per share by
8 cents, as expected, Raytheon said.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S looked for
earnings per share of $1.81 and $6.3 billion in revenues.
Full-year revenue grew for the first time since 2010, a year
earlier than expected, and were expected to rise 3 percent to 5
percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 3 percent to 4
percent, O'Brien said.
O'Brien said domestic sales were slated to rise in 2016 for
the first time since 2009, with a budget agreement signed last
year providing stability and higher funding levels for the
future.
