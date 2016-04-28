Raytheon revenue boosted by strong missile system sales

April 28 U.S. defence contractor Raytheon Co
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly
revenue on Thursday, helped by higher sales in its missile
systems business.
The company, maker of the Patriot missile system, also
raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from continuing
operations, partly due to a lower effective tax rate.
Sales in Raytheon's missile systems business, its biggest,
increased 17 percent in the first quarter ended April 3.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said the increase
was largely due to higher sales of the Paveway family of laser-
and GPS-guided smart bombs, and advanced medium-range air-to-air
missiles to the U.S. military and international customers.
Raytheon, whose shares were up 1.1 percent in light
premarket trading, said sales in its space and airborne systems
business rose 7 percent, driven by higher demand from operators
of classified programs. The unit makes tracking, targeting and
navigation sensors for manned and unmanned aircraft.
Total revenue rose about 9 percent to $5.76 billion.
Analysts were expecting $5.46 billion.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
Raytheon fell to $428 million, or $1.43 per share, from $551
million, or $1.78 per share.
The latest quarter included an unfavorable impact of 8 cents
per share for accounting adjustments related to the $1.9 billion
acquisition last year of cybersecutiy products maker Forcepoint.
Raytheon's backlog was $34.77 billion at the end of the
first quarter, from $34.67 billion at the end of the fourth.
Raytheon said it now expected to earn $6.93-$7.13 per share,
up from its previous forecast of $6.80-$7.00. The company
reiterated its net sales forecast of $24 billion-$24.5 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $7.03
per share and revenue of $24.34 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $129.87, Raytheon's shares had
risen 4.3 percent since the start of the year, compared with a
2.7 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index
.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Additional reporting by
Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)