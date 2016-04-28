UPDATE 1-Raytheon quarterly revenue boosted by strong missile system sales

(Adds CFO comments, updates shares)

By Idrees Ali

April 28 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher sales in its missile systems business.

The company, maker of the Patriot missile system, also raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from continuing operations, partly due to a lower effective tax rate.

Sales in Raytheon's missile systems business, its biggest, jumped 17 percent in the first-quarter ended April 3.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said the increase was largely due to higher sales of the Paveway family of laser- and GPS-guided smart bombs, and air-to-air missiles.

Raytheon said quarterly net sales rose about 9 percent to $5.76 billion. Analysts were expecting $5.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares were down slightly at $129.20 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Thirty percent of Raytheon's revenue during the quarter was generated from international customers, with half of them situated in the Middle East and North Africa regions, Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters.

Lower oil prices had not affected demand from the region, O'Brien said.

"As the threats continue to evolve, we do have a set of diverse international customers ... the capabilities that we are providing to these oil producing states continue to be high on their priority list."

O'Brien said Raytheon was expecting a booking from Poland for its Patriot missile system in fiscal year 2017.

Last year, Poland's centrist government said it would buy U.S. Raytheon's Patriot missiles in a deal worth an estimated $5 billion. (reut.rs/1WUffIU)

O'Brien added that Raytheon also expected a booking in the $1 billion range for an early warning radar system, from Qatar, in the second half of 2016.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Raytheon fell to $428 million in the quarter, or $1.43 per share, from $551 million, or $1.78 per share.

The latest quarter was hurt by 8 cents per share of accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of cybersecurity products maker Forcepoint.

Raytheon's backlog was $34.77 billion at the end of the first quarter, up from $34.67 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Raytheon said it now expected to earn $6.93-$7.13 per share in 2016, up from its previous forecast of $6.80-$7.00. The company reiterated its net sales forecast of $24 billion-$24.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $24.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sayantani Ghosh)