UPDATE 1-Raytheon forecasts revenue largely below Street as orders fall

Jan 29 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on Thursday forecast 2015 revenue largely below average analyst expectations as orders fell for the first time in four quarters, but said it expected a return to modest revenue growth in 2016.

The maker of Tomahawk missiles and the Patriot missile defense system said orders fell 5.4 percent to $7.11 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

U.S. arms makers have been hurt in recent years by the Pentagon's plan to cut $1 trillion in spending over a decade as required by a 2011 law.

Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp and other big weapons makers have been cutting costs, increasing exposure to international markets and returning more cash to shareholders.

Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters he expected low single-digit revenue growth in 2016, with acquisitions, foreign orders and increasing U.S. demand seen accelerating gains in subsequent years.

He said a large international order for the Patriot missile defense system that was expected late last year was now expected in the first quarter.

Foreign orders would account for about 30-35 percent of bookings in 2015, he said, down from about 40 percent in 2014. They would comprise about 30 percent of overall revenues.

Wajsgras said Raytheon was investing heavily in new technologies to boost its internal growth, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, missile defense and electronic warfare.

But the company also planned to carry out more strategic and technology-oriented acquisitions than it had in recent years.

Raytheon said its dividend payments increased 6 percent to $735 million last year. Share repurchases, however, fell 30 percent to $750 million.

The company forecast earnings of $6.20-$6.35 per share from continuing operations and revenue of $22.3 billion-$22.8 billion for 2015.

Raytheon said it expects to earn $5.49-$5.64 per share, excluding items.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $22.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $582 million, or $1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $531 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share.

Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $6.14 billion, above the $6.07 billion analysts had expected.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon's shares had risen 18 percent in the 52 weeks to Wednesday's close of $104.57, compared with a 27 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Defense index. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Joyjeet Das and Chizu Nomiyama)