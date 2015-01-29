UPDATE 1-Raytheon forecasts revenue largely below Street as orders fall

(adds quotes from CFO)
Jan 29 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on
Thursday forecast 2015 revenue largely below average analyst
expectations as orders fell for the first time in four quarters,
but said it expected a return to modest revenue growth in 2016.
The maker of Tomahawk missiles and the Patriot missile
defense system said orders fell 5.4 percent to $7.11 billion in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
U.S. arms makers have been hurt in recent years by the
Pentagon's plan to cut $1 trillion in spending over a decade as
required by a 2011 law.
Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp
and other big weapons makers have been cutting costs, increasing
exposure to international markets and returning more cash to
shareholders.
Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters
he expected low single-digit revenue growth in 2016, with
acquisitions, foreign orders and increasing U.S. demand seen
accelerating gains in subsequent years.
He said a large international order for the Patriot missile
defense system that was expected late last year was now expected
in the first quarter.
Foreign orders would account for about 30-35 percent of
bookings in 2015, he said, down from about 40 percent in 2014.
They would comprise about 30 percent of overall revenues.
Wajsgras said Raytheon was investing heavily in new
technologies to boost its internal growth, particularly in areas
such as cybersecurity, missile defense and electronic warfare.
But the company also planned to carry out more strategic and
technology-oriented acquisitions than it had in recent years.
Raytheon said its dividend payments increased 6 percent to
$735 million last year. Share repurchases, however, fell 30
percent to $750 million.
The company forecast earnings of $6.20-$6.35 per share from
continuing operations and revenue of $22.3 billion-$22.8 billion
for 2015.
Raytheon said it expects to earn $5.49-$5.64 per share,
excluding items.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.89 per
share and revenue of $22.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $582 million, or
$1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $531 million, or
$1.66 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $6.14 billion, above the $6.07
billion analysts had expected.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon's shares had risen 18
percent in the 52 weeks to Wednesday's close of $104.57,
compared with a 27 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Defense
index.
