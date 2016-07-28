Raytheon revenue tops estimates as smart bomb sales rise

July 28 Raytheon Co, the maker of Patriot missile systems, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as sales of its Paveway laser- and GPS-guided smart bombs rose.

Raytheon also raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from continuing operations, partly due to a lower tax rate and fall in interest expenses.

The company said sales in its missile systems unit, its biggest business by revenue, increased 6 percent to $1.66 billion in the second quarter ended July 3.

Sales in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business also jumped, by 9.3 percent to $1.55 billion, helped by higher revenue from classified programs.

Raytheon's space and airborne systems business makes tracking, targeting and navigation sensors for aircraft, drones and missiles.

Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $709 million, or $2.38 per share, in the quarter from $505 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Raytheon said second-quarter earnings included a gain of 53 cents per share and a tax benefit of 10 cents per share from the new accounting standard for stock compensation adopted in the first quarter.

Total revenue rose 3.2 percent to $6.04 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raytheon's backlog stood at $35.31 billion at the end of the second quarter, compared with $34.77 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it now expected to earn $7.13-$7.33 per share in 2016, up from its previous forecast of $6.93-$7.13. The company reiterated its net sales forecast of $24 billion-$24.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting 2016 earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $24.42 billion.

Up to Wednesday's close of $135.34, Raytheon's shares had risen about 9 percent since the start of the year, compared with an 8 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)