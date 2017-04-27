UPDATE 2-Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon's sales rise 3.4 pct

(Recasts with executive outlook; adds CEO, CFO's comments)
By Mike Stone and Ankit Ajmera
April 27 Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co
sees increased demand fueling the company's growth as a
pro-defense Trump administration and U.S. allies grapple with
geopolitical instability, it said on Thursday as it reported
improved quarterly results.
Raytheon shares hit an all-time high after the company
reported a 3.4 percent rise in revenue, helped by sales in its
divisions that make Tomahawk cruise missiles and electronic
warfare systems. The stock rose to $158.86 in New York trading
before giving up some of the gains.
Thomas Kennedy, Raytheon's chief executive officer, told
Wall Street analysts during a conference call: "The tempo in
Syria is pretty up right now." He added that Raytheon is seeing
significant demand "to provide solutions and keep up with the
replenishment requirements."
The U.S. Navy fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air
base earlier this month, and the U.S. military caries out daily
missile strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and
Iraq as the United States prefers not to put large numbers of
soldiers directly in harm's way.
Raytheon, which also makes Patriot missile systems, said
total sales rose to $6.00 billion from $5.80 billion a year
earlier. Income from continuing operations rose to $1.73 per
share, from $1.43 per share.
Analysts on average had expected first-quarter sales of
$5.83 billion, and earnings from continuing operations of $1.61
per share.
Raytheon also raised its 2017 forecast for sales by about
$100 million, to $24.9 billion-$25.4 billion, and earnings from
continuing operations by 5 cents per share, to $7.25-$7.40.
Analysts on average were expecting sales of $25.09 billion,
and earnings of $7.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Toby O'Brien, Raytheon's chief financial officer, told
Reuters that even if the U.S. government struggles to pass a
budget this fiscal year, the company's projections would not be
affected significantly.
Raytheon grew its order backlog during the quarter to $36
billion, with 41 percent of that from international customers,
O'Brien said.
Revenue in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business,
its second-biggest unit by sales, rose 7.6 percent to $1.56
billion in the first quarter ended April 2, helped by higher
sales of an electronic warfare systems program.
Operating margins in the unit increased to 12.2 percent,
from 11.6 percent. The business accounted for about 26 percent
of Raytheon's quarterly revenue.
The unit makes electronic warfare systems for tactical
aircraft, helicopters and ships, as well as tracking and
navigation sensors used on airborne platforms, among other
products.
Sales in the company's missile systems unit, which also
makes Paveway smart bombs and advanced medium-range air-to-air
missiles, rose 1.9 percent to $1.76 billion.
Operating margins in the business rose to 12.3 percent, from
11.1 percent. The missile systems unit, which is Raytheon's
biggest business, accounted for 29.3 percent of its quarterly
revenue.
Bookings fell 8.3 percent to $5.69 billion in the first
quarter, compared with a year earlier. Bookings is a
forward-looking metric that measures the value of firm orders
won by Raytheon.
Raytheon's single biggest booking of the first quarter was
an early warning radar system for Qatar, O'Brien
said.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company repurchased 2.7
million shares of its common stock for $400 million in the
quarter, and increased its annual dividend rate by 8.9 percent
to $3.19 per share.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in
