Top U.S. arms buyer to meet Raytheon CEO on long-delayed GPS ground system

WASHINGTON, March 8 Top Pentagon and Air Force officials will meet on Tuesday with Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy for another "deep dive review" of the company's long-delayed ground control system for next generation GPS satellites, U.S. defense officials said.

Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall, Air Force Secretary Deborah James and other officials will meet with the Raytheon Co leader in Colorado to review progress made by the company as it struggles to complete a program that is already years behind schedule.

The U.S. officials also will receive a new estimate for the cost of delaying the program's completion by another two years, a decision that was taken last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)