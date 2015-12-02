版本:
Pentagon eyes alternatives for Raytheon satellite control system

WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's chief arms buyer on Wednesday said he plans a "deep dive" review on Friday of a troubled Raytheon Co program to develop a ground control system for a new generation of GPS satellites that will examine a range of alternatives.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, told an industry conference he is "very worried" about the software-intensive Raytheon program, which he said has seen costs rise sharply due to contractor performance and new cyber security requirements.

Kendall told reporters after the speech that Raytheon was nearing completion on some of the work, but the department was looking at a range of alternatives, including launching a new competition to complete the bulk of the work on the program.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

