Pentagon eyes alternatives for Raytheon satellite control system

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's chief arms buyer on Wednesday said he plans a "deep dive" review on Friday of a troubled Raytheon Co program to develop a ground control system for a new generation of GPS satellites that will examine a range of alternatives.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, told an industry conference he is "very worried" about the software-intensive Raytheon program, which he said has seen costs rise sharply due to contractor performance and new cyber security requirements.
Kendall told reporters after the speech that Raytheon was nearing completion on some of the work, but the department was looking at a range of alternatives, including launching a new competition to complete the bulk of the work on the program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)