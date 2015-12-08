Raytheon's GPS control system is "a disaster" - U.S. Air Force general

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
WASHINGTON Dec 8 General John Hyten, commander of Air Force Space Command, on Tuesday called Raytheon Co's work on a new ground control system for GPS satellites "a disaster," and said the Pentagon would undertake "significant" changes with the company to address the issues.
Hyten said he attended a "deep dive" on the program hosted by the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, last Friday, and said significant changes were planned to get the program on track. He declined to give any details about the decisions made at the meeting.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
