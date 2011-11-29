New Issue-Raytheon sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Tuesday sold $1
billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: RAYTHEON CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $575 MLN COUPON 1.40 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.879 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.441 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $425 MLN COUPON 4.70 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.52 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.73 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.