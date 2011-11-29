New Issue-Raytheon sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

Nov 29 Raytheon Co ( RTN.N ) on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: RAYTHEON CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $575 MLN COUPON 1.40 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.879 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.441 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $425 MLN COUPON 4.70 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.52 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.73 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS