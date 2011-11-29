版本:
中国
2011年 11月 30日

New Issue-Raytheon sells $1 bln notes in 2 parts

 Nov 29 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Tuesday sold $1
billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: RAYTHEON CO
TRANCHE 1
AMT $575 MLN      COUPON 1.40 PCT      MATURITY   12/15/2014
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.879     FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 1.441          SETTLEMENT  12/6/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 105 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS     MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $425 MLN      COUPON 4.70 PCT      MATURITY   12/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.52      FIRST PAY   6/15/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 4.73           SETTLEMENT  12/6/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 180 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS     MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

