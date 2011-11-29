UPDATE 1-TMX to buy Australian credit risk software company

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 TMX Group, Canada's largest exchange operator, plans to buy Razor Risk Technologies , an Australian company that provides credit risk software to stock exchanges and other financial bodies, for about C$10.2 million.
TMX, which is the target of a C$3.8 billion proposed takeover by Canada's Maple Group, will pay 3.49 cents apiece for the shares of Sydney-based Razor.
The deal provides the exchange operator a point of entry into the risk management sector, TMX said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.