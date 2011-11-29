UPDATE 1-TMX to buy Australian credit risk software company

Nov 29 TMX Group, Canada's largest exchange operator, plans to buy Razor Risk Technologies , an Australian company that provides credit risk software to stock exchanges and other financial bodies, for about C$10.2 million.

TMX, which is the target of a C$3.8 billion proposed takeover by Canada's Maple Group, will pay 3.49 cents apiece for the shares of Sydney-based Razor.

The deal provides the exchange operator a point of entry into the risk management sector, TMX said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)