ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth lands adviser from Raymond James

Sept 17 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada, said on Tuesday it hired a veteran
adviser from Raymond James Financial Inc to expand the
firm's presence in Indiana.
Stan Crisci, who has worked in the financial advising
industry for nearly two decades, moved to RBC in early September
from Raymond James, where he managed $140 million in client
assets. Crisci generated about $1.1 million in annual revenue
production, according to RBC.
Crisci, a senior vice president and financial adviser, was
joined by registered client associate Heather Hreno. Both are
based in RBC's Indianapolis office, where Rhys Helt is branch
director, the company said.
Crisci was a legacy Morgan Keegan adviser who joined Raymond
James after the Memphis-based brokerage was acquired by Raymond
James.
Raymond James did not immediately return a request for a
comment on Crisci's departure.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth. RBC Wealth
Management has nearly 2,000 advisers managing more than $250
billion in client assets.