RBC CEO says tech firms pose threat, eyes start-up partnerships

TORONTO, April 10 Technology companies pose a
competitive threat to established lenders, the head of Royal
Bank of Canada said on Friday, adding he was keen to
work with start-ups to improve the company's mobile offerings.
RBC Chief Executive David McKay said he was positioning
Canada's largest bank to compete with technology firms that have
expanded into the money-moving business but don't "bear the
financial and social costs of a deposit taking organization, nor
the obligations of financial regulation."
"Many of these new entrants are excellent competitors -
innovative, driven, and responsive to their clients, but they
also may distort the financial system with unintended risks that
regulators cannon clearly see," he told the bank's annual
general meeting in Toronto.
The CEO did not specify which companies he was speaking
about. But banks in Canada and abroad took notice last year when
Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay service, which allows
consumers using new Apple devices buy things by simply holding
them up to readers installed by store merchants.
McKay said RBC was prepared to partner with small venture
firms to develop applications for banking through mobile
devices.
"(It's) how do we apply the world of banking to the mobile
phone? Not only from a payments perspective, but from pure
banking perspective, how to you pay? How do you transact in
general?" he told a media briefing.
"A second area where we're certainly looking at technology
to help innovate is in our processes, in the back office."
Separately, McKay also told investors that while the
Canadian housing market was softening in some regions due to
weaker oil prices, its fundamentals were solid.
"Overall the Canadian housing market is supported by strong
trends in employment, household income, population growth and
low interest rates," he said.
Canada's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in
January as an "insurance" against falling oil prices. The cut
reignited fears of a housing market bubble, just as the market
had finally begun to cool.
(Editing by W Simon)