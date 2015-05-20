ON THE MOVE-RBC hires two advisers from Southwest Securities

May 20 RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, hired financial advisers Bob and Billy Brandenberge from Southwest Securities for its office in Austin, Texas.

They managed $225 million in client assets at Southwest Securities.

The Brandenberger Group is one of the premier fixed income groups in Texas and is focused on providing tax-free fixed income for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)