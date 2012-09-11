RBC forms institutional services segment

TORONTO, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it was forming a new business segment that would provide custodial, advisory, financing and other services for institutional clients.

Canada's largest bank said the new investor & treasury services segment will include RBC investor services, global financial institutions and treasury services. The segment will help safeguard assets and maximize liquidity for its clients across different jurisdictions.

In addition, RBC's new business segments will include personal and commercial banking; capital markets; wealth management; and insurance.