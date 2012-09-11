RBC forms institutional services segment

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it was forming a new business segment that would provide custodial, advisory, financing and other services for institutional clients.
Canada's largest bank said the new investor & treasury services segment will include RBC investor services, global financial institutions and treasury services. The segment will help safeguard assets and maximize liquidity for its clients across different jurisdictions.
In addition, RBC's new business segments will include personal and commercial banking; capital markets; wealth management; and insurance.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.