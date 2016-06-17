MOVES-RBC Capital Markets names Chris Carlisle head of chemicals, Europe

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Canadian investment bank RBC Capital Markets appointed Chris Carlisle as managing director and head of chemicals, Europe.
Carlisle will be based in London and report to Mark Preston, managing director, head of industrials and services, Europe and head of UK corporate coverage.
Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Carlisle worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.