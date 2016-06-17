版本:
MOVES-RBC Capital Markets names Chris Carlisle head of chemicals, Europe

June 17 Canadian investment bank RBC Capital Markets appointed Chris Carlisle as managing director and head of chemicals, Europe.

Carlisle will be based in London and report to Mark Preston, managing director, head of industrials and services, Europe and head of UK corporate coverage.

Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Carlisle worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

