RBC CEO Nixon's pay rises 25 pct to C$12.6 mln

* Canada's top bank posted record profit in 2012
* Pay largely in deferred share units
TORONTO Feb 4 Royal Bank of Canada gave
Chief Executive Gordon Nixon a 25 percent raise, paying him
C$12.6 million ($12.61 million) in 2012, a year in which the
company posted a record net profit.
Nixon's pay includes a base salary of C$1.5 million, a cash
bonus of C$2.85 million, stock options of C$1.65 million and
C$6.6 million in deferred share units.
The bank, Canada's largest, said his pay was 12 percent
above the bank's original target level due to RBC's strong
performance on the year.
RBC earned a record C$7.5 billion in 2012, up 17 percent
from the previous year.
Nixon, 55, took over the top job at RBC in 2001 and is the
longest service CEO of the country's five biggest banks.
Nixon was paid C$10.1 million in 2011, a level that
represented an 8.2 percent pay cut from the previous year due to
a loss taken from the sale of its U.S. branch-banking operation
to PNC Financial Services Group.