US futures regulator accuses RBC of trading scheme

WASHINGTON, April 2 The Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Monday accused the Royal Bank of Canada
of engaging in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in
coordinated stock futures trades with itself to win tax credits
from the Canadian government.
The CFTC's complaint alleges that a senior group of
employees created and managed a "wash trading" strategy in which
they improperly coordinated to allow subsidiaries of the bank to
buy and sell stock futures without taking a position in the
market.
Wash trades are banned under U.S. futures law.
The goal of the trades was to earn an undisclosed amount in
Canadian tax credits, while limiting market exposure, the CFTC's
complaint alleges.
The trades, according the CFTC, were made from 2007 to 2010.
They were executed off-exchange, but were reported to
OneChicago, an electronic futures exchange that is part of the
CME Group, according to the press release.
The suit also alleges that RBC concealed information from
the exchange, which was prompted by the CFTC to make inquiries
about the trades.
"A fundamental purpose of the futures markets is to provide
an arm's-length mechanism for market participants to discover
prices and shift risks associated with products traded in those
markets," said CFTC enforcement director David Meister in a
statement.
"As we allege, RBC not only designed and executed a wash
sale scheme that undermined that purpose, it went a step further
and misled the exchange into believing that its conduct was
lawful.
The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties and a permanent
injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange
Act and the CFTC's regulations.