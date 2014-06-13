ON THE MOVE-RBC enlists 23-year UBS veteran financial adviser

| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 RBC Wealth Management, a
division of the Royal Bank of Canada , announced
Friday it landed a 23-year veteran financial adviser from UBS to
join its office in Norwell, Massachusetts, just outside of
Boston.
Peter Cleary joined RBC on June 2 from UBS Financial
Service's Boston office, where he produced annual
revenue of $1.2 million and managed $130 million in client
assets.
"His 23 years experience tells us that he has great client
relationship skills," Paul J. Leyden, director of the Boston
complex, said. "We're excited for him to bring his high net
worth clients and his deep client base."
Cleary will work out of the Norwell office, 25 miles
southeast of Boston, because it is closer to his South Shore
home, Leyden said, calling it a "quality of life" move.
Cleary brought with him Mariana Ali, a registered client
associate.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank, has
steadily expanded its U.S. wealth management division over the
last several years.
So far this year, RBC Wealth Management has hired eight new
financial advisers who collectively managed at least $880
million in client assets, an RBC spokeswoman confirmed. On
Thursday, RBC announced it hired a Morgan Stanley executive
director to lead its new southern region complex in Atlanta.
Nationwide, RBC Wealth Management has about 2,000 advisers
managing more than $235 billion in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Andrew Hay)