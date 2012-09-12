RBC on cusp of first SEC-reg covered bond

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank, is poised to sell the first SEC-registered covered bond in the US market this week, according to a lead manager mandated for the offering.

The bank had been expected to bring a deal in late August following its pre-earnings blackout period, however a banker explained that the issuer wanted to wait for the restructuring of its business units to be complete.

As part of the changes, RBC said on Wednesday it will dissolve its international banking unit, following the sale of its U.S. retail bank, a deal that closed earlier this year. The reshuffle will take effect at the end of October.

The deal will open up the widest possible investor base to the Canadian borrower, which it hopes will reduce its funding costs by as much as 15bp.

Lead managers RBC, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Toronto Dominion are looking at outstanding dollar issues from Canadian banks to calculate relative value for the new deal, which market sources suggest is likely to be a five-year.

CMHC-backed covered bonds from other Canadian banks have tightened by around 10bp following the news in April that the Canadian government will prohibit them from using insured mortgages in their cover pools.

"We would expect this new issue to come around 10bp wide of where Canadian covered bonds with insured mortgages would price," said a banker.

TD's outstanding 2017s were bid at a z-spread of plus 27bp on Wednesday which would indicate a new deal from RBC would come in the mid-30s range.

COMPLEXITY AND BUREAUCRACY

Because of the complexity and bureaucracy involved in obtaining SEC registration, other Canadian banks are unlikely to follow in RBC's footsteps, although certain UK and European banks that are already SEC-registered are said to be watching the process closely.

SEC-registered covered paper will be eligible for inclusion in major bond indices, which bankers think should bring more investor focus to the product and increase liquidity in the secondary market.

The new supply will be issued under the bank's existing covered bond programme and will be backed by the same cover pool that currently supports bonds issued by the bank.