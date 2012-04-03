UPDATE 3-RBC to buy full ownership of RBC Dexia

* RBC to buy remaining 50 pct stake in RBC Dexia joint
venture
* RBC says acquiring the stake for 837.5 million euros
* Deal comes a day after the U.S. CFTC launches lawsuit Vs
RBC
* CFTC accuses RBC of running an improper trading scheme
* Lawsuit weighs on RBC; shares fall 2.8 pct in early
trading
By Euan Rocha
April 3 Royal Bank of Canada said on
Tuesday it would buy the 50 percent stake in custody joint
venture RBC Dexia that it does not already own from Banque
Internationale à Luxembourg, or BIL, for 837.5 million euros
($1.1 billion).
Canada's No. 1 bank said the acquisition of RBC Dexia, which
safeguards securities for institutional investors, would boost
its earnings moderately in 2013. RBC Dexia also handles fund and
pension-administration, along with other services for a client
base that is spread across the globe.
The Toronto-based bank said it views RBC Dexia as a strong
business that generates stable revenue in an attractive sector
that is well positioned for long-term growth.
"This transaction is consistent with our overall strategy,"
RBC Chief Executive Gordon Nixon told a conference call. "It
enhances our position as a leading provider of select financial
services in targeted markets and provides additional global
diversification."
"The business is highly complementary to our wealth
management and our capital markets segments, with similar market
dynamics and a premier institutional client base," he said.
The announcement came just as the European Union opened an
investigation to determine whether the sale of BIL, the
Luxembourg-based retail banking arm of bailed-out Franco-Belgian
lender Dexia, was conducted properly.
Qatar's al-Thani royal family has agreed to buy 90 percent
of BIL through their Precision Capital investment group, with
the Luxembourg state taking the remaining 10 percent.
Last year, RBC said it was "examining its opportunities"
involving its joint venture with Dexia after the European lender
announced that it had started the process of disposing its stake
in RBC Dexia.
"This announcement was not a surprise as it had been widely
anticipated since the emergence of Dexia's issues within the
context of the European crisis," Barclays analyst John Aiken
wrote in a note to clients.
RBC had a right of first refusal on buying the Dexia stake
in the joint venture, which had assets under administration of
$2.7 trillion at the end of 2011. RBC Dexia, headquartered in
London, has 5,500 employees, who serve clients from offices
spread across four continents.
CFTC LAWSUIT
The deal came a day after the U.S. futures regulator, the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), filed a lawsuit
against RBC accusing it of running a "trading scheme of massive
proportion" to gain lucrative Canadian tax benefits.
The lawsuit weighed on RBC's stock price on Tuesday and
shares of the bank, which is Canada's largest publicly traded
company, were down 2.8 percent at C$57.11 in morning trading.
The shares were the biggest drag on Canada's benchmark TSX
Composite Index, which was down nearly 1 percent at
11.30 a.m. (1530 GMT).
"We certainly reject the (CFTC) allegations as unwarranted,"
Nixon said on the call. "This is not a financially material
event to RBC, but we certainly take the situation seriously and
we intend to vigorously defend our reputation."
The lawsuit alleges that a small group of senior RBC
employees created and managed a "wash trading" strategy in which
they improperly coordinated buying and selling of stock futures
by bank subsidiaries, without them taking a position in the
market, in order to gain the Canadian tax credits.
The suit alleges that the scheme lasted from at least June
2007 to May 2010 and involved hundreds of millions of dollars in
trades.
RBC called the allegations "absurd" and said the CFTC and
the relevant exchanges reviewed and monitored the trades in
question.
CAPITAL RATIOS
RBC said its acquisition of the RBC Dexia stake is expected
to reduce its Tier 1 capital ratio slightly, but the impact of
this is largely offset by the recent sale of its U.S. retail
banking operations.
It said its capital ratios - a key measure of a bank's
financial strength - along with its credit ratings and balance
sheet still rank among the strongest of all banks globally.
"The anticipated reduction in capital ratios results in part
from the fact that RBC is purchasing the other half of the joint
venture below book value," said Barclays analyst Aiken. "As
such, this should ultimately be a successful transaction,
assuming that Royal is able to continue to grow the business."
Due to accounting regulations, RBC said it plans to revalue
its existing investment in RBC Dexia to reflect the purchase
price being paid.
The revaluation will result in a non-cash loss of about $170
million after tax, primarily reflecting the writedown of
intangibles. RBC will record most of the loss in its second
quarter.
In conjunction with the deal, RBC Dexia sold 1.4 billion
euros in nominal value of Dexia Group fixed income securities to
the Dexia Group. In return it bought an equivalent amount of
U.S. dollar-denominated securities that consist primarily of
notes issued by large global financial institutions.
RBC Dexia will incur a loss from the sale of the Dexia Group
securities and RBC's proportionate share of this loss is about
$30 million after tax. RBC said it will also book this loss in
the second quarter.
The sale and securities purchase will not have a material
impact on RBC Dexia's capital position.
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals,
is expected to close in mid 2012. Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital
Markets served as financial advisers to RBC on the transaction.