MOVES-RBC's asset management unit strengthens U.S. sales team

Nov 30 The asset management unit of Royal Bank
of Canada said on Wednesday it had appointed four new
executives to strengthen its U.S. institutional sales team.
RBC Global Asset Management (GAM) said it named Linh Pham
DiPippa managing director of institutional sales in the United
States. DiPippa will join RBC from asset manager BlackRock Inc's
institutional client business.
Michael Poremba was named managing director of consultant
relations in the U.S., RBC GAM said. Poremba had previously
worked in consultant relations roles with investment management
firms Neuberger Berman and Franklin Templeton.
Tessa Shakon will join RBC GAM in the U.S. as senior analyst
for alternative sales. Shakon was previously an analyst at
consulting firm Mercer's research team covering fixed income and
real estate.
RBC GAM said Jason Pasquinelli will join as senior
consultant relations manager. Pasquinelli was previously vice
president of consultant relations at financial services company
Northern Trust Corp.
RBC GAM said it had doubled the size of its U.S.
institutional sales unit of 22 professionals over the past five
years.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)