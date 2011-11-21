ON THE MOVE: RBC Wealth hires HSBC advisers after branch sale

NEW YORK Nov 21 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage division of the Royal Bank of Canada, has expanded its adviser ranks with two new hires from HSBC, the firm said on Monday.

Advisers Christine Cisco and Patrick Signor are the latest new additions to firm, which last week hired veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager John Moran to head RBC's New York area office branches. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7AF0XU]

Cisco and Signor joined RBC last Monday in Watertown, New York.

The Watertown branch of HSBC, where the two advisers were based, was among the group of U.S. branches sold to Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara FNFG.O, HSBC spokesman David Lanzillo said.

HSBC originally agreed to sell 195 branches in New York and Connecticut to First Niagara at the end of July in a deal worth about $1 billion after an accumulation of bad U.S. debt hurt the London-based bank. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A91GE]

"There's just not enough assets in a lot of these small towns," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, noting it is common for firms to roll off its more rural-based branches first.

The two advisers managed a combined $167 million in client assets at HSBC and together generated roughly $800,000 in revenue last year.

Signor had been with HSBC for 15 years, having started with the U.S.-based brokerage in the late 90s. Cisco had been with the firm for about a decade.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)