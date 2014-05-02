版本:
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth Management hires advisers from Wells Fargo

May 2 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, said on Friday that it hired three veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co for its Leawood office.

The advisers, Seymour Krinsky, Ken Eidson and Kyle Doege, managed about $350 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had fees and commissions of about $1.8 million.

A Wells Fargo spokesman confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
